openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Cordova File Opening Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cpf

cordova-plugin-file-opener2

A File Opener Plugin for Cordova

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

cordova-plugin-chooser

Cordova file chooser plugin.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpf

cordova-plugin-file-opener

This plugin allows you to open files in Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago