Best Cordova File Opening Libraries
cpf
cordova-plugin-file-opener2
A File Opener Plugin for Cordova
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
23.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
cordova-plugin-chooser
Cordova file chooser plugin.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-file-opener
This plugin allows you to open files in Android.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
