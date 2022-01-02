Categories
10 Best Cordova Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
scp
skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker
Cordova Plugin for showing a native date, time or datetime picker.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpd
cordova-plugin-datepicker
Cordova DatePicker Plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpd
cordova-plugin-datetimepicker
Native 📅 date and 🕓 time picker for Cordova Android apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-inline-datepicker
Creates native date picker element inside given DOM element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpd
cordova-plugin-datetime-picker
Cordova / PhoneGap Date Time Picker Plugin for Apache Cordova >= 3.0.0 (Windows Phone 8)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpa
cordova-plugin-armsoft-datepicker
DatePicker Plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap 4.0 (iOS and Android and Windows)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xcp
xenious-cordova-plugin-datepicker
Cordova DatePicker Plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpd
cordova-plugin-datepicker-unified
Cordova DatePicker Plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpd
cordova-plugin-datepicker-lw
Cordova DatePicker Plugin
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pds
phonegap-datepicker-sneo
DatePicker Plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
