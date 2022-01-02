openbase logo
10 Best Cordova Date Picker Libraries

scp

skwas-cordova-plugin-datetimepicker

Cordova Plugin for showing a native date, time or datetime picker.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
cpd

cordova-plugin-datepicker

Cordova DatePicker Plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cpd

cordova-plugin-datetimepicker

Native 📅 date and 🕓 time picker for Cordova Android apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cordova-plugin-inline-datepicker

Creates native date picker element inside given DOM element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpd

cordova-plugin-datetime-picker

Cordova / PhoneGap Date Time Picker Plugin for Apache Cordova >= 3.0.0 (Windows Phone 8)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cpa

cordova-plugin-armsoft-datepicker

DatePicker Plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap 4.0 (iOS and Android and Windows)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
xcp

xenious-cordova-plugin-datepicker

Cordova DatePicker Plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cpd

cordova-plugin-datepicker-unified

Cordova DatePicker Plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpd

cordova-plugin-datepicker-lw

Cordova DatePicker Plugin

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pds

phonegap-datepicker-sneo

DatePicker Plugin for Cordova/PhoneGap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago