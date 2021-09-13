openbase logo
10 Best Cordova Contacts Libraries

cpc

cordova-plugin-contacts-x

Cordova Plugin for managing contacts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
cpc

cordova-plugin-contacts-save

Cordova Contacts Save Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpc

cordova-plugin-contacts-phonenumbers

Cross-platform plugin for Cordova / PhoneGap to list contacts' phone numbers.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpe

cordova-plugin-export-contacts-vcf

Export all contacts (device, Google, Facebook etc) to a file and use its path for further processing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago

cordova-plugin-bb-contacts

Plugins for Cordova

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago

cordova-plugin-wininsoft-contacts

Apache Cordova Plugin contacts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cca

cordova-contact-adapter

An adapter and model for use with cordova contacts plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cpm

cordova-plugin-meed-contacts

This is the Native Cordova plugins for reading Contacts from iOS, Android devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cpc

covve-plugin-contacts

Covve cordova contacts plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cpf

cordova-plugin-fetchcontact

Background plugin to fetch contacts

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

cordova-plugin-vha-contacts

Apache Cordova Plugin contacts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago