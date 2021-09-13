Categories
10 Best Cordova Contacts Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-x
Cordova Plugin for managing contacts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-save
Cordova Contacts Save Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
cordova-plugin-contacts-phonenumbers
Cross-platform plugin for Cordova / PhoneGap to list contacts' phone numbers.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpe
cordova-plugin-export-contacts-vcf
Export all contacts (device, Google, Facebook etc) to a file and use its path for further processing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-bb-contacts
Plugins for Cordova
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-wininsoft-contacts
Apache Cordova Plugin contacts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cca
cordova-contact-adapter
An adapter and model for use with cordova contacts plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpm
cordova-plugin-meed-contacts
This is the Native Cordova plugins for reading Contacts from iOS, Android devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
covve-plugin-contacts
Covve cordova contacts plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-fetchcontact
Background plugin to fetch contacts
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-vha-contacts
Apache Cordova Plugin contacts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
