9 Best Cordova Chat Libraries

@cometchat-pro/cordova-ionic-chat

Voice & Video Calling and Text Chat SDK for Cordova & Ionic

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5mos ago

cordova-plugin-twilio-chat

Twilio Programmable Chat Cordova plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
appvuze

appVuze In-app Customer Support Plugin for PhoneGap/Cordova

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
cordova-plugin-chatvisor

Chatvisor Cordova plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
bulpchat-cordova

BulpChat - Cordova Plugin for Android

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cordova-plugin-impac-keyboard

Cordova Plugin to add a native keyboard input for chat views.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago

Hotline Phonegap Plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cordova-plugin-cccometchat

The CometChat plugin to integrate chat in your app

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cordova-plugin-freshchat-vmatskiv-fork

Freshchat sdk for phonegap

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago