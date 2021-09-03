Categories
9 Best Cordova Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@cometchat-pro/cordova-ionic-chat
Voice & Video Calling and Text Chat SDK for Cordova & Ionic
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
235
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-twilio-chat
Twilio Programmable Chat Cordova plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
app
appvuze
appVuze In-app Customer Support Plugin for PhoneGap/Cordova
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
cordova-plugin-chatvisor
Chatvisor Cordova plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bulpchat-cordova
BulpChat - Cordova Plugin for Android
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpi
cordova-plugin-impac-keyboard
Cordova Plugin to add a native keyboard input for chat views.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hotline
Hotline Phonegap Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpc
cordova-plugin-cccometchat
The CometChat plugin to integrate chat in your app
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-freshchat-vmatskiv-fork
Freshchat sdk for phonegap
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
