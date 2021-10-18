openbase logo
Best Cordova Camera Libraries

cordova-plugin-camera

Apache Cordova Plugin camera

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
28.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
cp

@ionic-native/camera-preview

Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2d ago