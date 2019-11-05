Categories
10 Best Cordova Barcode Scanner Libraries
cordova-gmv-barcode-scanner
A Cordova barcode scanning plugin based on the Google Mobile Vision library for iOS & Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
bs
@ionic-native/barcode-scanner
Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk
Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner
barcode scanner plugin for PhoneGap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
cpq
cordova-plugin-qr-barcode-scanner
[not maintained] cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap with new design for the scaning interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mbv
manateeworks-barcodescanner-v3
Manatee Works Barcode Scanner v3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner-browser-support
cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpf
cordova-plugin-firebase-ml-kit-barcode-scanner
Firebase ML Kit Barcode Scanner Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@neo9/cordova-honeywell-scanner
Honeywell TC50/D75E Barcode Scanner and external device using the com.honeywell.aidc SDK
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mb
manateeworks-barcodescanner
MWBarcodeScanner plugin for Phonegap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpq
cordova-plugin-qrscanner2
A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blinkinput-cordova
Phonegap plugins for BlinkOCR SDKs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpb
cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx
Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
