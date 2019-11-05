openbase logo
10 Best Cordova Barcode Scanner Libraries

cordova-gmv-barcode-scanner

A Cordova barcode scanning plugin based on the Google Mobile Vision library for iOS & Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@ionic-native/barcode-scanner

Native features for mobile apps built with Cordova/PhoneGap and open web technologies. Complete with TypeScript support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2d ago
cordova-plugin-scanbot-sdk

Cordova Plugin for Scanbot SDK

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner

barcode scanner plugin for PhoneGap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
513
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
cordova-plugin-qr-barcode-scanner

[not maintained] cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap with new design for the scaning interface

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
2yrs ago
manateeworks-barcodescanner-v3

Manatee Works Barcode Scanner v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
9mos ago
cordova-plugin-barcodescanner-browser-support

cross-platform BarcodeScanner for Cordova / PhoneGap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cordova-plugin-firebase-ml-kit-barcode-scanner

Firebase ML Kit Barcode Scanner Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@neo9/cordova-honeywell-scanner

Honeywell TC50/D75E Barcode Scanner and external device using the com.honeywell.aidc SDK

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
manateeworks-barcodescanner

MWBarcodeScanner plugin for Phonegap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cordova-plugin-qrscanner2

A fast, energy efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner for Cordova apps and the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

blinkinput-cordova

Phonegap plugins for BlinkOCR SDKs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cordova-plugin-background-barcode-scannerx

Fast, energy-efficient, highly-configurable QR code scanner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit