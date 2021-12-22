openbase logo
Best Cordova Authentication Library

cordova-plugin-fingerprint-aio

👆 📱 Cordova Plugin for fingerprint sensors (and FaceID) with Android and iOS support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago