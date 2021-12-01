openbase logo
5 Best Cordova Augmented Reality Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
cordova-plugin-pixlive

Cordova / Ionic plugin for PixLive SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
craftar-cordova-pro-sdk

The CraftAR Pro SDK Cordova Plugin combines all native mobile CraftAR SDKs in one convenient Cordova Plugin to give you greater flexibility when developing apps with Image Recognition and Augmented Reality capabilities.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
craftar-cordova-sdk-ar

This plugin is a wrapper for using the CraftAR Augmented Reality SDK in the CraftAR cordova plugin. This project is not intended to be used directly. Visit http://catchoom.com/documentation/cordova

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
cordova-plugin-webxr

Add AR content to your iOS app using the WebXR Device API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cordova-plugin-ar

Augmented Reality plugin for Cordova.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago