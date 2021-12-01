Categories
5 Best Cordova Augmented Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cordova-plugin-pixlive
Cordova / Ionic plugin for PixLive SDK
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccp
craftar-cordova-pro-sdk
The CraftAR Pro SDK Cordova Plugin combines all native mobile CraftAR SDKs in one convenient Cordova Plugin to give you greater flexibility when developing apps with Image Recognition and Augmented Reality capabilities.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ccs
craftar-cordova-sdk-ar
This plugin is a wrapper for using the CraftAR Augmented Reality SDK in the CraftAR cordova plugin. This project is not intended to be used directly. Visit http://catchoom.com/documentation/cordova
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpw
cordova-plugin-webxr
Add AR content to your iOS app using the WebXR Device API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpa
cordova-plugin-ar
Augmented Reality plugin for Cordova.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
