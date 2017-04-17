openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Cordova Audio Player Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

cpn

cordova-plugin-nativeaudio

The low latency audio plugin is designed to enable low latency and polyphonic audio from Cordova/PhoneGap applications, using a very simple and basic API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
cps

cordova-plugin-streaming-media

Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
cmw

cordova-media-with-compression

Modified version of Media plugin, uses MPEG4/AAC encoding

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
co

cordova-open

Open audio, video, images and more with applications installed on the user's device

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago

cordova-plugin-playlist

🎶 A Cordova plugin for Android and iOS with native support for audio playlists, background support, and lock screen controls 🎶

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Abandoned
1Unwelcoming Community
cpa

cordova-plugin-audioplayer

Mirror of Apache Cordova Plugin media

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cps

cordova-plugin-streaming-media-xtreme

Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago

com.peerio.cordova.plugin.open

Open audio, video, images and more with applications installed on the user's device

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
pla

PlayStream

Play AAC+ and MP4 streamings

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
iap

ionic-audio-player

Audio player using ionic and cordova plugins. Synchronous single track playing across app with singleton audio player. Audio track templates with progress bar, seeking, and timer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit