Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Cordova Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cpn
cordova-plugin-nativeaudio
The low latency audio plugin is designed to enable low latency and polyphonic audio from Cordova/PhoneGap applications, using a very simple and basic API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-streaming-media
Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
cmw
cordova-media-with-compression
Modified version of Media plugin, uses MPEG4/AAC encoding
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
co
cordova-open
Open audio, video, images and more with applications installed on the user's device
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-playlist
🎶 A Cordova plugin for Android and iOS with native support for audio playlists, background support, and lock screen controls 🎶
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
1
Abandoned
1
Unwelcoming Community
cpa
cordova-plugin-audioplayer
Mirror of Apache Cordova Plugin media
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cps
cordova-plugin-streaming-media-xtreme
Simple plugin for loading full screen streaming video or audio.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
com.peerio.cordova.plugin.open
Open audio, video, images and more with applications installed on the user's device
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pla
PlayStream
Play AAC+ and MP4 streamings
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iap
ionic-audio-player
Audio player using ionic and cordova plugins. Synchronous single track playing across app with singleton audio player. Audio track templates with progress bar, seeking, and timer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package