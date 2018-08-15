Categories
Best Bootstrap WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bw
bootstrap-wysiwyg
Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
bwb
bootstrap3-wysihtml5-bower
Simple, beautiful wysiwyg editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
906
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
