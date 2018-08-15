openbase logo
Best Bootstrap WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

bw

bootstrap-wysiwyg

Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
bwb

bootstrap3-wysihtml5-bower

Simple, beautiful wysiwyg editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
273
Weekly Downloads
906
Last Commit
7yrs ago