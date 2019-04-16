Categories
Best Bootstrap WebRTC Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
wb
webrtc-bootstrap
Bootstrap client and server to bootstrap WebRTC connections made with simple-peer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spb
simple-peer-bootstrap
Bootstrap handler for simple-peer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wbs
webrtc-bootstrap-server
Server for the webrtc-bootstrap client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
