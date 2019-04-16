openbase logo
Best Bootstrap WebRTC Libraries

webrtc-bootstrap

Bootstrap client and server to bootstrap WebRTC connections made with simple-peer

MIT
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
simple-peer-bootstrap

Bootstrap handler for simple-peer

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
webrtc-bootstrap-server

Server for the webrtc-bootstrap client

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago