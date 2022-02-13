Categories
8 Best Bootstrap Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bv
bootstrap-validate
A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bv
bootstrap-validator
A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jbv
@emretulek/jbvalidator
HTML 5 & Bootstrap Jquery Form Validation Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jfv
jquery-form-validation
jQuery library to validate html forms. compatible with bootstrap v4 and bootstrap v3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
smo
smokejs
Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bv
bootstrap4-validator
A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
for
formValidate
A bootsrap and jquery form validation module best used with vue js
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bfe
bootstrap-form-error-reporter
This plugin takes the validation responsibility from the application and puts a hook to validate form and fields using bootstrap css classes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
