8 Best Bootstrap Validation Libraries

bootstrap-validate

A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
1d ago
bootstrap-validator

A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
@emretulek/jbvalidator

HTML 5 & Bootstrap Jquery Form Validation Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1mo ago
jquery-form-validation

jQuery library to validate html forms. compatible with bootstrap v4 and bootstrap v3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago
smokejs

Smoke form validation and components for Bootstrap

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bootstrap4-validator

A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
formValidate

A bootsrap and jquery form validation module best used with vue js

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bootstrap-form-error-reporter

This plugin takes the validation responsibility from the application and puts a hook to validate form and fields using bootstrap css classes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago