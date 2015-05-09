Categories
6 Best Bootstrap Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-treeview
Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bst
bstreeview
Bootstrap Treeview, A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with bootstrap 4. See the demo:
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap-tree
Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-csstree
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/bootstrap-csstree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/bootstrap-csstree) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/hhdevelopment/bootstrap-csstree.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/hhdevelopment/bootstrap-csst
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootree
A simple solution for displaying check-boxes in hierarchical tree structures (i.e. a Tree View) with Amazing Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
