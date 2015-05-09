openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Bootstrap Tree Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bt

bootstrap-treeview

Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
bst

bstreeview

Bootstrap Treeview, A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with bootstrap 4. See the demo:

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
9mos ago
bt

bootstrap-tree

Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
7yrs ago

bootstrap-csstree

[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/bootstrap-csstree.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/bootstrap-csstree) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/hhdevelopment/bootstrap-csstree.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/hhdevelopment/bootstrap-csst

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
boo

bootree

A simple solution for displaying check-boxes in hierarchical tree structures (i.e. a Tree View) with Amazing Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago