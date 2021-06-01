openbase logo
Best Bootstrap Tooltip Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

btc

bootstrap-tooltip-custom-class

Extends Bootstrap Tooltips and Popovers by adding custom classes. Available for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
8mos ago
kb

knockout-bootstrap

A plugin that adds custom bindings for twitter bootstrap objects such as tooltips and popovers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tj

tooltip-js

Easily implement tooltips using vanilla Javascript written in ECMAScript 6. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago