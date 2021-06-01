Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Bootstrap Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
btc
bootstrap-tooltip-custom-class
Extends Bootstrap Tooltips and Popovers by adding custom classes. Available for Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kb
knockout-bootstrap
A plugin that adds custom bindings for twitter bootstrap objects such as tooltips and popovers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
tooltip-js
Easily implement tooltips using vanilla Javascript written in ECMAScript 6. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package