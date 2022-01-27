Categories
8 Best Bootstrap Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-toaster
Robust, plug & play generator for Bootstrap toasts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootoast
Toast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
skeets.toast
A simple light-weight toast engine for jquery / bootstrap
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btj
bootstrap-toasts-js
JS extension for bootstrap toasts
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap-toasts
Welcome star
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-toast
Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-ax5toast
Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bdi
bdialog
Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
