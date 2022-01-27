openbase logo
8 Best Bootstrap Toast Libraries

bt

bootstrap-toaster

Robust, plug & play generator for Bootstrap toasts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
18d ago
boo

bootoast

Toast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
st

skeets.toast

A simple light-weight toast engine for jquery / bootstrap

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
btj

bootstrap-toasts-js

JS extension for bootstrap toasts

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
bt

bootstrap-toasts

Welcome star

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1mo ago

ax5ui-toast

Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bootstrap-ax5toast

Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bdi

bdialog

Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago