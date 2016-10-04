Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Bootstrap Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bootstrap-tagsinput
jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
bt
bootstrap5-tags
Replace select[multiple] with nices badges for Bootstrap 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-tokenfield
A jQuery tag/token input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
875
Weekly Downloads
10.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap4-tagsinput
jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap-tags
Twitter Bootstrap UI component element to manage article tags or in other words it is a mix of typeahead and pills.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package