5 Best Bootstrap Tags Libraries

bootstrap-tagsinput

jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
3K
22.2K
5yrs ago
3.0/ 5
bootstrap5-tags

Replace select[multiple] with nices badges for Bootstrap 5

MIT
31
187
4d ago

bootstrap-tokenfield

A jQuery tag/token input plugin for Twitter's Bootstrap, by the guys from Sliptree

Unknown
875
10.3K
1yr ago
bootstrap4-tagsinput

jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap 4

MIT
191
182
1yr ago
bootstrap-tags

Twitter Bootstrap UI component element to manage article tags or in other words it is a mix of typeahead and pills.

Unknown
68
4
2yrs ago