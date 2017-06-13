Categories
bvt
bootstrap-vertical-tabs
Missing vertical tabs component for bootstrap.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
493
Weekly Downloads
589
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brt
bootstrap-responsive-tabs
"Bootstrap Responsive Tabs" is a simple jQuery plugin that switches the default bootstrap tabs to accordions on the viewports that you choose to.
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
232
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
