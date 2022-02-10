Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Bootstrap Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
dnr
datatables.net-responsive-bs4
Responsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap4](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.6/getting-started/introduction/)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dnr
datatables.net-responsive-bs
Responsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/3.3/)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rbt
react-bootstrap-table
A Bootstrap table built with React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bct
bootstrap4-card-tables
CSS for properly rendering tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tt
tailwindcss-tables
Bootstrap styled tables for Tailwind CSS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stc
styled-table-component
The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eg
editable-grid
Bootstrap grid with CRUD functionality.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-csstable
This README would normally document whatever steps are necessary to get your application up and running.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bdt
bootstrap-data-table
BDT - Bootstrap Data Table - sorting, pagination and search for tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-datagrid
A bootstrap plugin for datagrid table
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package