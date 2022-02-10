openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Table Libraries

bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
dnr

datatables.net-responsive-bs4

Responsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap4](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/4.6/getting-started/introduction/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
dnr

datatables.net-responsive-bs

Responsive for DataTables with styling for [Bootstrap](https://getbootstrap.com/docs/3.3/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17.7K
Last Commit
20d ago
rbt

react-bootstrap-table

A Bootstrap table built with React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
27.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
bct

bootstrap4-card-tables

CSS for properly rendering tables inside of cards in Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tt

tailwindcss-tables

Bootstrap styled tables for Tailwind CSS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
860
Last Commit
3yrs ago
stc

styled-table-component

The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
197
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eg

editable-grid

Bootstrap grid with CRUD functionality.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bc

bootstrap-csstable

This README would normally document whatever steps are necessary to get your application up and running.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
bdt

bootstrap-data-table

BDT - Bootstrap Data Table - sorting, pagination and search for tables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bd

bootstrap-datagrid

A bootstrap plugin for datagrid table

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit