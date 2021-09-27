Categories
4 Best Bootstrap Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bsr
bootstrap-star-rating
A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
br
bootstrap-rating
Bootstrap Rating is a jQuery plugin that creates a rating control that uses Bootstrap glyphicons for rating symbols.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
679
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bri
bootstrap-rating-input
Another plugin that eases the generation of rating stars for jQuery and Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srp
star-rate-plugin
A plugin to use bootstrap for creating star rating controls
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
