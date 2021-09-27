openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Bootstrap Star Rating Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bsr

bootstrap-star-rating

A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
br

bootstrap-rating

Bootstrap Rating is a jQuery plugin that creates a rating control that uses Bootstrap glyphicons for rating symbols.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
679
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bri

bootstrap-rating-input

Another plugin that eases the generation of rating stars for jQuery and Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
4yrs ago
srp

star-rate-plugin

A plugin to use bootstrap for creating star rating controls

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit