4 Best Bootstrap Select Libraries
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
select2-bootstrap-theme
A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
sbc
select2-bootstrap-css
simple css to make select2 widgets fit in with bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-dropselect
A simple jQuery plugin that extends bootstrap's dropdown menu into something like github's select menu.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
