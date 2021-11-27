openbase logo
4 Best Bootstrap Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

select2-bootstrap-theme

A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
856
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sbc

select2-bootstrap-css

simple css to make select2 widgets fit in with bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bd

bootstrap-dropselect

A simple jQuery plugin that extends bootstrap's dropdown menu into something like github's select menu.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago