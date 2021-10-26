openbase logo
Best Bootstrap Range Slider Libraries

bs

bootstrap-slider

A slider control for Bootstrap 3 & 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
99.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit