8 Best Bootstrap Radio Button Libraries
bootstrap-switch
Turn checkboxes and radio buttons in toggle switches.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
awesome-bootstrap-checkbox
✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pretty-checkbox
A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
icheck-bootstrap
Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
be
bootstrap-extended
BootstrapExtended is a library that extends normal bootstrap with more components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
checkbox-radio
Custom style checkbox & radio for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tcr
toggle-checkbox-radio
CSS only, bootstrap compatible toggle, checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcr
@moharram82/pretty-checkbox-rtl
A pure css library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
