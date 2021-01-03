openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Bootstrap Radio Button Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bootstrap-switch

Turn checkboxes and radio buttons in toggle switches.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
116K
Last Commit
1yr ago

awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
pc

pretty-checkbox

A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ib

icheck-bootstrap

Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
be

bootstrap-extended

BootstrapExtended is a library that extends normal bootstrap with more components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
cr

checkbox-radio

Custom style checkbox & radio for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tcr

toggle-checkbox-radio

CSS only, bootstrap compatible toggle, checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pcr

@moharram82/pretty-checkbox-rtl

A pure css library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago