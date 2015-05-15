Categories
Best Bootstrap Progress Bar Libraries
bp
bootstrap-progressbar
progressbar interactions for twitter bootstrap 2 & 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bw
bootstrap-waitingfor
"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
