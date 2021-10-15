openbase logo
6 Best Bootstrap Popup Libraries

bootstrap-confirmation2

Bootstrap plugin for on-place confirm boxes using Popover

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
bootstrap-sweetalert

🍰 A beautiful "replacement" for JavaScript's alert ⛺

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
modal-vanilla

Modal popup written in raw (vanilla) JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
1yr ago

mr-bootstrap-bb-alert

Plugin to display bootstrap popup alert. Used default bootstrap class 'bb-alert'.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bootstrap-popups

bootstrap dialog popups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bootpopup

Popup dialog boxes for Bootstrap

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago