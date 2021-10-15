Categories
6 Best Bootstrap Popup Libraries
bc
bootstrap-confirmation2
Bootstrap plugin for on-place confirm boxes using Popover
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-sweetalert
🍰 A beautiful "replacement" for JavaScript's alert ⛺
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mv
modal-vanilla
Modal popup written in raw (vanilla) JavaScript.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mr-bootstrap-bb-alert
Plugin to display bootstrap popup alert. Used default bootstrap class 'bb-alert'.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bootstrap-popups
bootstrap dialog popups
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootpopup
Popup dialog boxes for Bootstrap
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
