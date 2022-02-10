Categories
4 Best Bootstrap Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
boo
bootpag
BootPag - boostrap dynamic pagination jQuery plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
837
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bootstrap-paginator
Bootstrap Paginator is a jQuery plugin that simplifies the rendering of Bootstrap Pagination component. It provides methods to automates the update of the pagination status and also some events to notify the status changes within the component.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
577
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
super-pagination
Super Pagination for Node.js, Mongoose and Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
