4 Best Bootstrap Pagination Libraries

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
11.1K
75.1K
4d ago
4.8/ 5
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bootpag

BootPag - boostrap dynamic pagination jQuery plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
531
837
4yrs ago
bootstrap-paginator

Bootstrap Paginator is a jQuery plugin that simplifies the rendering of Bootstrap Pagination component. It provides methods to automates the update of the pagination status and also some events to notify the status changes within the component.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
577
464
8yrs ago
super-pagination

Super Pagination for Node.js, Mongoose and Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
7
4
7yrs ago