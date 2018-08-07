Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Bootstrap Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bn
bootstrap-notify
Turns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
boo
bootoast
Toast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bn
bootstrap-notifications
Notifications component for Bootstrap framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootnotify
An easy way to show Bootstrap Alerts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package