4 Best Bootstrap Notification Libraries

bootstrap-notify

Turns standard Bootstrap alerts into "Growl-like" notifications.

MIT
2.2K
21.7K
4yrs ago
3.0/ 5
1
bootoast

Toast 🔥 notifications with Bootstrap CSS.

Unknown
56
385
4yrs ago
bootstrap-notifications

Notifications component for Bootstrap framework

MIT
54
50
2yrs ago
bootnotify

An easy way to show Bootstrap Alerts.

MIT
0
0
5yrs ago