10 Best Bootstrap Menus Libraries

bs

bootstrap-submenu

Bootstrap sub-menus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

sidebar-menu-compostrap

📃 Simple and fast multi-level sidebar menu on Bootstrap (@twbs)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
ns

next-sidebar

Minimalistic but perfect Sidebar Menu for your Admin Application (Built with bootstrap)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
bd

bootstrap-drawer

A Bootstrapadd-on to create off-canvas styled navigation

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
5mos ago

@bootstrapstudio/bootstrap-better-nav

Replaces the default Bootstrap navbar collapse with an elegant off-screen menu.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
371
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bm

bootstrap-menu

Context menu plugin using Bootstrap's style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ob

offcanvas-bootstrap

⚡ Offcanvas menu built with Bootstrap

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bs

bootstrap-sidebar

A responsive sidebar plugin for bootstrap 3. if your menus are too big to fit into a horizontal menubar, or you need to have a responsive sidebar that is compatible with bootstrap, then this is the plugin for you.

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
7yrs ago
bnd

bootstrap-navbar-dropdowns

Bootstrap 4 Navbar with multiple dropdowns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
bpm

bootstrap-push-menu

A simple mobile push menu using bootstrap 3 default menu

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bo

bootstrap-offscreen

Off-screen navigation menu for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
bma

bootstrap-menu-additions

JavaScript E-Commerce CMS System boilerplate built with React and using Paypal as a payment gateway.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sid

sidey

Quickly and easily add an offcanvas sidebar to any page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
xd

x-dropdown

A Bootstrap themable dropdown menu made using the CustomElements API

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
sma

sidebar-menu-accgit

💧 Sidebar menu is simple and fast template for dashboard on bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bbd

better-bootstrap-dropdowns

Accessible dropdowns for menus, select boxes and menu buttons that just work no matter if it's mouseover, keyboard navigation, screen reader or mobile. Bootstrap not required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bpn

bs-push-nav

[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/pencilpix/bs.push.nav.svg?branch=develop)](https://travis-ci.org/pencilpix/bs.push.nav) ### bs.push.nav JQuery plugin depend on bootstrap navigation to convert it into a push/slide menu for small screen widths

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
ls

left-sidebar

Bootstrap 4 Sidebar Menu With Toggle Options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ax5ui-menu

Javascript UI Component - Menu (Context Menu, Inline Menu)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago