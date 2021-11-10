Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Bootstrap Menus Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bs
bootstrap-submenu
Bootstrap sub-menus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sidebar-menu-compostrap
📃 Simple and fast multi-level sidebar menu on Bootstrap (@twbs)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
next-sidebar
Minimalistic but perfect Sidebar Menu for your Admin Application (Built with bootstrap)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-drawer
A Bootstrapadd-on to create off-canvas styled navigation
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
518
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bootstrapstudio/bootstrap-better-nav
Replaces the default Bootstrap navbar collapse with an elegant off-screen menu.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
371
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bm
bootstrap-menu
Context menu plugin using Bootstrap's style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
337
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ob
offcanvas-bootstrap
⚡ Offcanvas menu built with Bootstrap
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
378
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-sidebar
A responsive sidebar plugin for bootstrap 3. if your menus are too big to fit into a horizontal menubar, or you need to have a responsive sidebar that is compatible with bootstrap, then this is the plugin for you.
Save
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bnd
bootstrap-navbar-dropdowns
Bootstrap 4 Navbar with multiple dropdowns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpm
bootstrap-push-menu
A simple mobile push menu using bootstrap 3 default menu
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bo
bootstrap-offscreen
Off-screen navigation menu for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bma
bootstrap-menu-additions
JavaScript E-Commerce CMS System boilerplate built with React and using Paypal as a payment gateway.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sid
sidey
Quickly and easily add an offcanvas sidebar to any page
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xd
x-dropdown
A Bootstrap themable dropdown menu made using the CustomElements API
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
sidebar-menu-accgit
💧 Sidebar menu is simple and fast template for dashboard on bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbd
better-bootstrap-dropdowns
Accessible dropdowns for menus, select boxes and menu buttons that just work no matter if it's mouseover, keyboard navigation, screen reader or mobile. Bootstrap not required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpn
bs-push-nav
[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/pencilpix/bs.push.nav.svg?branch=develop)](https://travis-ci.org/pencilpix/bs.push.nav) ### bs.push.nav JQuery plugin depend on bootstrap navigation to convert it into a push/slide menu for small screen widths
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ls
left-sidebar
Bootstrap 4 Sidebar Menu With Toggle Options.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-menu
Javascript UI Component - Menu (Context Menu, Inline Menu)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package