10 Best Bootstrap List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bd
bootstrap4-duallistbox
Bootstrap Dual Listbox
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@openeuropa/bcl-list-group
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@openeuropa/bcl-data-list-group
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-duallistbox
Bootstrap Dual Listbox
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bst
bstreeview
Bootstrap Treeview, A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with bootstrap 4. See the demo:
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bh
bootstrap-html5sortable
Bootstrap HTML5 Sortable lightweight jQuery plugin to create sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
slc
styled-listgroup-component
The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
blf
bootstrap-list-filter
Search widget to filter Bootstrap lists
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mom
mithril-occluded-media-list
A scroll-occluded bootstrap media-list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-listbuilder
Simple list builder component for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
