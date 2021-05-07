openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap List Libraries

bd

bootstrap4-duallistbox

Bootstrap Dual Listbox

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
20K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@openeuropa/bcl-list-group

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
4d ago

@openeuropa/bcl-data-list-group

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
4d ago
bd

bootstrap-duallistbox

Bootstrap Dual Listbox

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
587
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
bst

bstreeview

Bootstrap Treeview, A very simple plugin to build a basic and elegant Treeview with bootstrap 4. See the demo:

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
265
Last Commit
9mos ago
bh

bootstrap-html5sortable

Bootstrap HTML5 Sortable lightweight jQuery plugin to create sortable lists and grids using native HTML5 drag and drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
slc

styled-listgroup-component

The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blf

bootstrap-list-filter

Search widget to filter Bootstrap lists

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
7mos ago
mom

mithril-occluded-media-list

A scroll-occluded bootstrap media-list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

bootstrap-listbuilder

Simple list builder component for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago