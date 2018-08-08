openbase logo
Best Bootstrap Lightbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
el

ekko-lightbox

A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bbi

blueimp-bootstrap-image-gallery

This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bl

bootstrap-lightbox

A simple lightbox plugin based on the bootstrap modal plugin.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
7yrs ago