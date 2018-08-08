Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Bootstrap Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
el
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bbi
blueimp-bootstrap-image-gallery
This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
323
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bl
bootstrap-lightbox
A simple lightbox plugin based on the bootstrap modal plugin.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
246
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package