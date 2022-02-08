Categories
10 Best Bootstrap Icon Libraries
bootstrap-icons
Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
font-awesome
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
823K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
1,010
Top Feedback
34
Easy to Use
31
Great Documentation
14
Performant
@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@svg-icons/bootstrap
Open-source icon packs, optimised, published to NPM
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@fortawesome/fontawesome-free
The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit
Save
(CC-BY-4.0 AND OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
825K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
icon-blender
Create customized SVG icon collections from over 80,000 free and open-source icons
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fi
fleet-icons
Bootstrap Icons for Styled Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bmd
bootstrap-material-design-icons
Material Design Icons
Save
(MIT AND CC-BY-4.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wea
weathericons
215 weather themed icons inspired by Font Awesome and ready for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wi
weather-icons
189 weather themed icons inspired by Font Awesome and ready for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
@iconify/icons-bi
Iconify icon components for Bootstrap Icons
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bi
@iconify-icons/bi
Iconify icon components for Bootstrap Icons
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@uiw/bootstrap-icons
Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
govicons
🇺🇸 US Government themed icons and CSS toolkit
Save
(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
490
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bi
bootstrap-iconpicker
A simple icon picker
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bl
bootstrap-languages
Language labels and icons for Bootstrap 3
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mi
mdl2-icons
The MDL2 iconic font and CSS toolkit
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmi
bootstrap-material-icons
Material Design Icons
Save
(MIT AND CC-BY-4.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpi
bootstrap-pixel-icons
A pixel style icons based on bootstrap icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
