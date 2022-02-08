openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Icon Libraries

bootstrap-icons

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
130K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

font-awesome

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
823K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
1,010
Top Feedback
34Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
14Performant

@fortawesome/fontawesome-svg-core

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@fortawesome/free-regular-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
485K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@fortawesome/free-brands-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
448K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@svg-icons/bootstrap

Open-source icon packs, optimised, published to NPM

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
6d ago

@fortawesome/fontawesome-free

The iconic SVG, font, and CSS toolkit

(CC-BY-4.0 AND OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
67.9K
Weekly Downloads
825K
Last Commit
7d ago

icon-blender

Create customized SVG icon collections from over 80,000 free and open-source icons

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
8mos ago
fi

fleet-icons

Bootstrap Icons for Styled Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
8mos ago
bmd

bootstrap-material-design-icons

Material Design Icons

(MIT AND CC-BY-4.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
wea

weathericons

215 weather themed icons inspired by Font Awesome and ready for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
wi

weather-icons

189 weather themed icons inspired by Font Awesome and ready for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
ib

@iconify/icons-bi

Iconify icon components for Bootstrap Icons

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
bi

@iconify-icons/bi

Iconify icon components for Bootstrap Icons

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit

@uiw/bootstrap-icons

Official open source SVG icon library for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4d ago

govicons

🇺🇸 US Government themed icons and CSS toolkit

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
490
Last Commit
1yr ago
bi

bootstrap-iconpicker

A simple icon picker

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
355
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bl

bootstrap-languages

Language labels and icons for Bootstrap 3

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mi

mdl2-icons

The MDL2 iconic font and CSS toolkit

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bmi

bootstrap-material-icons

Material Design Icons

(MIT AND CC-BY-4.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
bpi

bootstrap-pixel-icons

A pixel style icons based on bootstrap icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago