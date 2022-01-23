Categories
8 Best Bootstrap Grid Libraries
tbg
tailwind-bootstrap-grid
Tailwind CSS plugin that generates Bootstrap's flexbox grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sbg
styled-bootstrap-grid
Full Twitter Bootstrap v4 grid system implementation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
12.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
b4g
bootstrap-4-grid
Bootstrap 4 grid system and layout utilities.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bg
bootstrap-grid
Standalone version of Bootstrap's grid system
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
758
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bgm
bootstrap-grid-ms
Missing grid range in Bootstrap 3, micro-small from 480-767px.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bgf
bootstrap-grid-flexbox
Plugins flexbox grid system for bootstrap 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eg
editable-grid
Bootstrap grid with CRUD functionality.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinybootstrap
A stripped down version of sass-bootstrap containing only the grid system and some responsive utilities. Also added an 'tn' breakpoint (smaller than col-xs-*) for the grid.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
