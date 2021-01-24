Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Bootstrap Gallery Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package