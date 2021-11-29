Categories
7 Best Bootstrap Forms Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jsonform
Build forms from JSON Schema. Easily template-able. Compatible with Bootstrap 3 out of the box.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@formio/bootstrap3
Bootstrap3 templates for form.io forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bv
bootstrap-validator
A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alpaca
Alpaca provides the easiest way to generate interactive HTML5 forms for web and mobile applications. It uses JSON Schema and simple Handlebars templates to generate great looking, dynamic user interfaces on top of Twitter Bootstrap, jQuery UI, jQuery Mobile and HTML5.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tit
titatoggle
Pure css toggle buttons based on the bootstrap checkbox pattern
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-form-builder-v4
🔖 A drag-and-drop form builder for Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
awe
aweforms
mustache lambdas to create bootstrap forms
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
