openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

7 Best Bootstrap Forms Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jsonform

Build forms from JSON Schema. Easily template-able. Compatible with Bootstrap 3 out of the box.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@formio/bootstrap3

Bootstrap3 templates for form.io forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
12d ago
bv

bootstrap-validator

A user-friendly HTML5 form validation jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 3

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

alpaca

Alpaca provides the easiest way to generate interactive HTML5 forms for web and mobile applications. It uses JSON Schema and simple Handlebars templates to generate great looking, dynamic user interfaces on top of Twitter Bootstrap, jQuery UI, jQuery Mobile and HTML5.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2mos ago
tit

titatoggle

Pure css toggle buttons based on the bootstrap checkbox pattern

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bootstrap-form-builder-v4

🔖 A drag-and-drop form builder for Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9mos ago
awe

aweforms

mustache lambdas to create bootstrap forms

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
8yrs ago