Best Bootstrap File Uploader Libraries

bootstrap-fileinput

An enhanced HTML 5 file input for Bootstrap 5.x/4.x./3.x with file preview, multiple selection, and more features.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
file-upload-with-preview

🖼 A simple file-upload utility that shows a preview of the uploaded image. Written in pure JavaScript. No dependencies. Works well with Bootstrap 4 or without a framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
386
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
5mos ago