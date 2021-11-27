openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Dropdown Libraries

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bootstrap-submenu

Bootstrap sub-menus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
@danielfarrell/bootstrap-combobox

A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
bootstrap-select-dropdown

A jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4 that converts <select> and <select multiselect> elements to dropdowns. Uses fuse.js for fuzzy search and Bootstrap's dropdown plugin.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
710
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bootstrap-combobox

Combobox plugin for Twitter Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
7yrs ago
styled-dropdown-component

The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bootstrap-suggest

A jQuery plugin for bootstrap that pops-up a dropdown in textarea or input textbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
424
Last Commit
2yrs ago
four-boot

javascript library to convert html select into beautiful Bootstrap 4 dropdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago

seed-dropdown

Dropdown component for Seed!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bootstrap-navbar-dropdowns

Bootstrap 4 Navbar with multiple dropdowns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
bootstrap-group-select

An extended Bootstrap Group Select with dropdown and group buttons features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bootstrap-dropselect

A simple jQuery plugin that extends bootstrap's dropdown menu into something like github's select menu.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@dualinventive/bootstrap-combobox

A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

@bootstrap-combobox/bootstrap-combobox

A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
x-dropdown

A Bootstrap themable dropdown menu made using the CustomElements API

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
bootstrap-responsive-table-dropdown

A simple fix for the bootstrap 3 dropdown menu in responsive table elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit

bootstrap-webcomponents

Gantt Web Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
smooth-drop

Smoother Bootstrap drop-downs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

seed-framework

Seed: A component-first CSS design system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
better-bootstrap-dropdowns

Accessible dropdowns for menus, select boxes and menu buttons that just work no matter if it's mouseover, keyboard navigation, screen reader or mobile. Bootstrap not required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@smarthtmlelements/smart-bootstrap

Material Bootstrap Web Components. Extends Bootstrap with Material and CSS3 Variables

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bootstrap-advanced-dropdowns

Advanced bootstrap dropdowns, multi-level, scrollable, icons, badges. css/scss only

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit