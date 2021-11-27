Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Bootstrap Dropdown Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bs
bootstrap-submenu
Bootstrap sub-menus
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
@danielfarrell/bootstrap-combobox
A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
802
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsd
bootstrap-select-dropdown
A jQuery plugin for Bootstrap 4 that converts <select> and <select multiselect> elements to dropdowns. Uses fuse.js for fuzzy search and Bootstrap's dropdown plugin.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
710
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-combobox
Combobox plugin for Twitter Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sdc
styled-dropdown-component
The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
524
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-suggest
A jQuery plugin for bootstrap that pops-up a dropdown in textarea or input textbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
424
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fb
four-boot
javascript library to convert html select into beautiful Bootstrap 4 dropdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
123
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
seed-dropdown
Dropdown component for Seed!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bnd
bootstrap-navbar-dropdowns
Bootstrap 4 Navbar with multiple dropdowns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bgs
bootstrap-group-select
An extended Bootstrap Group Select with dropdown and group buttons features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-dropselect
A simple jQuery plugin that extends bootstrap's dropdown menu into something like github's select menu.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dualinventive/bootstrap-combobox
A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@bootstrap-combobox/bootstrap-combobox
A combobox plugin that works with twitter bootstrap
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xd
x-dropdown
A Bootstrap themable dropdown menu made using the CustomElements API
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
brt
bootstrap-responsive-table-dropdown
A simple fix for the bootstrap 3 dropdown menu in responsive table elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-webcomponents
Gantt Web Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sd
smooth-drop
Smoother Bootstrap drop-downs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
seed-framework
Seed: A component-first CSS design system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbd
better-bootstrap-dropdowns
Accessible dropdowns for menus, select boxes and menu buttons that just work no matter if it's mouseover, keyboard navigation, screen reader or mobile. Bootstrap not required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@smarthtmlelements/smart-bootstrap
Material Bootstrap Web Components. Extends Bootstrap with Material and CSS3 Variables
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bad
bootstrap-advanced-dropdowns
Advanced bootstrap dropdowns, multi-level, scrollable, icons, badges. css/scss only
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package