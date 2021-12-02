Categories
Best Bootstrap Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
bootstrap-form-builder-v4
🔖 A drag-and-drop form builder for Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package