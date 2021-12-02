openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Bootstrap Drag & Drop Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant

bootstrap-form-builder-v4

🔖 A drag-and-drop form builder for Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
9mos ago