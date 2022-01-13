openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Bootstrap Dialog Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

boo

bootbox

Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
bd

bootstrap4-dialog

bootstrap4 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
604
Last Commit
16d ago
boo

bootbox4

Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1mo ago
bd

bootstrap3-dialog

Make use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bw

bootstrap-waitingfor

"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
6mos ago
bd

bootstrap-dialog

Make use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
903
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bc

bs-confirmation

Confirmation for Bootstrap 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
3yrs ago
emo

emodal

Easy Modal for bootstrap, is a simple way to create modal dialogs using javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
477
Last Commit
2yrs ago
boo

bootbox5

Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
bmf

bootstrap-modal-fullscreen

Full screen modal dialogs for Bootstrap 3 & 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
bmw

bootstrap-modal-wrapper

Bootstrap modal factory that supports dynamic modal creations and nested stacked modal features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ax5ui-dialog

Javascript UI Component - Dialog - JavaScript Dialog / Bootstrap Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago

myclabs.jquery.confirm

[Unmaintained] Confirm dialogs for buttons and links using jQuery and Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bd

bootstrap5-dialog

bootstrap5 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog and https://github.com/GedMarc/bootstrap4-dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
bc

bootstrap-confirm

bootstrap ui confirmation dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
ms

modal-simple

This is a simple quick and customizable modal component that you can use in your App. The modal is based on bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lhc

lore-hook-connect

A lore hook that generates dialogs using Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
bd

bootstrap-dialogs

Twitter Bootstrap Modal Dialogs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
boo

bootpopup

Popup dialog boxes for Bootstrap

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ui.bootstrap.dialogs

A helper for https://angular-ui.github.io/bootstrap/ to ease creation of simple dialogs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bp

bootstrap-popups

bootstrap dialog popups

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

bootstrap-ax5dialog

Javascript UI Component - Dialog - JavaScript Dialog / Bootstrap Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bdi

bdialog

Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bim

bootstrap-ios-modal

A Bootstrap modal styled to match an iOS dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
bbd

bgaze-bootstrap4-dialogs

A tiny and flexible collection of dialogs based on Bootstrap 4 modals

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bd

b-dialogs

bootstrap plugin to generate dialogs easily

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ax5ui-modal

Javascript UI Component - Modal (JavaScript Modal ) / jQuery / Bootstrap / Modal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ubb

ui-bs-button-choice

A bootstrap powered button choice dialog.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit