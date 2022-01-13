Categories
10 Best Bootstrap Dialog Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
boo
bootbox
Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
39.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap4-dialog
bootstrap4 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
604
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootbox4
Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap3-dialog
Make use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bw
bootstrap-waitingfor
"Waiting for..." modal dialog with progress bar for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-dialog
Make use of Twitter Bootstrap's modal more monkey-friendly.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
903
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bs-confirmation
Confirmation for Bootstrap 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
743
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
emo
emodal
Easy Modal for bootstrap, is a simple way to create modal dialogs using javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
477
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootbox5
Wrappers for JavaScript alert(), confirm() and other flexible dialogs using Twitter's bootstrap framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmf
bootstrap-modal-fullscreen
Full screen modal dialogs for Bootstrap 3 & 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmw
bootstrap-modal-wrapper
Bootstrap modal factory that supports dynamic modal creations and nested stacked modal features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-dialog
Javascript UI Component - Dialog - JavaScript Dialog / Bootstrap Dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
myclabs.jquery.confirm
[Unmaintained] Confirm dialogs for buttons and links using jQuery and Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap5-dialog
bootstrap5 compatible modal dialog based on nakupanda.github.io/bootstrap3-dialog and https://github.com/GedMarc/bootstrap4-dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-confirm
bootstrap ui confirmation dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ms
modal-simple
This is a simple quick and customizable modal component that you can use in your App. The modal is based on bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lhc
lore-hook-connect
A lore hook that generates dialogs using Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bd
bootstrap-dialogs
Twitter Bootstrap Modal Dialogs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootpopup
Popup dialog boxes for Bootstrap
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ui.bootstrap.dialogs
A helper for https://angular-ui.github.io/bootstrap/ to ease creation of simple dialogs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bp
bootstrap-popups
bootstrap dialog popups
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-ax5dialog
Javascript UI Component - Dialog - JavaScript Dialog / Bootstrap Dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bdi
bdialog
Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bim
bootstrap-ios-modal
A Bootstrap modal styled to match an iOS dialog
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbd
bgaze-bootstrap4-dialogs
A tiny and flexible collection of dialogs based on Bootstrap 4 modals
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bd
b-dialogs
bootstrap plugin to generate dialogs easily
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-modal
Javascript UI Component - Modal (JavaScript Modal ) / jQuery / Bootstrap / Modal
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ubb
ui-bs-button-choice
A bootstrap powered button choice dialog.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
