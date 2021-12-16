openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Bootstrap Design System Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@icij/murmur

ICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2mos ago
css

@webpixels/css

Utility and component-centric Design System based on Bootstrap 5 for fast, responsive UI development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
13d ago

soft-ui-design-system

Soft UI Design System - Open Source Bootstrap 5 design system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
7mos ago

argon-design-system-free

Argon - Design System for Bootstrap 4 by Creative Tim

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
1yr ago