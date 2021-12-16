Categories
4 Best Bootstrap Design System Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@icij/murmur
ICIJ's Design System for Bootstrap 4 and Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
css
@webpixels/css
Utility and component-centric Design System based on Bootstrap 5 for fast, responsive UI development.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soft-ui-design-system
Soft UI Design System - Open Source Bootstrap 5 design system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
654
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
argon-design-system-free
Argon - Design System for Bootstrap 4 by Creative Tim
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
