6 Best Bootstrap Date Picker Libraries

daterangepicker

JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
10.3K
77.5K
2yrs ago
5.0/ 5
2
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

bootstrap-datepicker

A datepicker for twitter bootstrap (@twbs)

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
12.5K
194K
1yr ago
4.3/ 5
7
bootstrap4-datetimepicker

Date/time picker widget based on twitter bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
9
1.7K
5yrs ago
jtsage-datebox-bootstrap3

A multi-mode date and time picker for Bootstrap (3&4), jQueryMobile, Foundation, Bulma, FomanticUI, and UIKit (or others)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
480
9
2yrs ago
jtsage-datebox-bootstrap4

A multi-mode date and time picker for Bootstrap (3&4), jQueryMobile, Foundation, Bulma, FomanticUI, and UIKit (or others)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
480
8
2yrs ago
date-selector

Date picker based off bootstrap styles.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
4
0
6yrs ago