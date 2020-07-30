Categories
6 Best Bootstrap Date Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dat
daterangepicker
JavaScript Date Range, Date and Time Picker Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
77.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
bootstrap-datepicker
A datepicker for twitter bootstrap (@twbs)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
194K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
bd
bootstrap4-datetimepicker
Date/time picker widget based on twitter bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jdb
jtsage-datebox-bootstrap3
A multi-mode date and time picker for Bootstrap (3&4), jQueryMobile, Foundation, Bulma, FomanticUI, and UIKit (or others)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jdb
jtsage-datebox-bootstrap4
A multi-mode date and time picker for Bootstrap (3&4), jQueryMobile, Foundation, Bulma, FomanticUI, and UIKit (or others)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
480
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
date-selector
Date picker based off bootstrap styles.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
