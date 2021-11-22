Categories
4 Best Bootstrap Cookies Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings
A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
coo
cookify
Simple cookie consent manager with tracking possibility in pure javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcc
bootstrap-cookie-consent
Simple and light Boostrap (4) banner and modal to manage cookies like the cnil advices it (RGPD) https://www.robin-d.fr/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcm
bootstrap-cookie-manager
A simple cookie banner but with the possibility to manage the type of cookies in a bootstrap modal.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
