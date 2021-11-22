openbase logo
4 Best Bootstrap Cookies Libraries

bcc

bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings

A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
coo

cookify

Simple cookie consent manager with tracking possibility in pure javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3mos ago
bcc

bootstrap-cookie-consent

Simple and light Boostrap (4) banner and modal to manage cookies like the cnil advices it (RGPD) https://www.robin-d.fr/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bcm

bootstrap-cookie-manager

A simple cookie banner but with the possibility to manage the type of cookies in a bootstrap modal.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago