openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Bootstrap Cookie Consent Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

bcc

bootstrap-cookie-consent-settings

A modal dialog (cookie banner) and framework to handle the German and EU law about cookies in a website. Based on Bootstrap 4.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bca

bootstrap-cookie-alert

A simple, good looking cookie alert built for Bootstrap 3/4. No dependencies required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bcn

bs-cookie-notice

A simple cookie consent notice alert for Bootstrap 4 without require jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
bcc

bootstrap-cookie-consent

Simple and light Boostrap (4) banner and modal to manage cookies like the cnil advices it (RGPD) https://www.robin-d.fr/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago