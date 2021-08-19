openbase logo
5 Best Bootstrap Color Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
bc

bootstrap-colorpicker

Bootstrap Colorpicker is a modular color picker plugin for Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
6mos ago
pic

@simonwep/pickr

🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
pac

pick-a-color

an easy-to-use jQuery color picker for Twitter Bootstrap

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
8yrs ago
bcp

bootstrap-color-palette

A simple color palette for Bootstrap 4, like in Google doc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
bc

bootstrap-colorpickersliders

A Bootstrap 3 optimized advanced responsive color selector with color swatches and support for human perceived lightness. Works in all modern browsers and on touch devices.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago