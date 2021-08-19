Categories
5 Best Bootstrap Color Picker Libraries
bc
bootstrap-colorpicker
Bootstrap Colorpicker is a modular color picker plugin for Bootstrap.
pic
@simonwep/pickr
🎨 Flat, simple, multi-themed, responsive and hackable Color-Picker library. No dependencies, no jQuery. Compatible with all CSS Frameworks e.g. Bootstrap, Materialize. Supports alpha channel, rgba, hsla, hsva and more!
pac
pick-a-color
an easy-to-use jQuery color picker for Twitter Bootstrap
bcp
bootstrap-color-palette
A simple color palette for Bootstrap 4, like in Google doc
bc
bootstrap-colorpickersliders
A Bootstrap 3 optimized advanced responsive color selector with color swatches and support for human perceived lightness. Works in all modern browsers and on touch devices.
