Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Bootstrap Checkbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bt
bootstrap-table
An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
awesome-bootstrap-checkbox
✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pc
pretty-checkbox
A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ib
icheck-bootstrap
Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gij
gijgo
Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bootstrap4-toggle
Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootstrap-checkbox
A checkbox component based on Bootstrap framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bsb
bootstrap-switch-button
Bootstrap 4 plugin/widget that converts checkboxes into responsive toggles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tit
titatoggle
Pure css toggle buttons based on the bootstrap checkbox pattern
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
be
bootstrap-extended
BootstrapExtended is a library that extends normal bootstrap with more components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcx
bootstrap-checkbox-x
An extended checkbox plugin for bootstrap with three states and additional styles.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cr
checkbox-radio
Custom style checkbox & radio for web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tcr
toggle-checkbox-radio
CSS only, bootstrap compatible toggle, checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pcr
@moharram82/pretty-checkbox-rtl
A pure css library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbo
@bndynet/bbootstrap
🎨 Enhancement based on bootstrap 4 for more pretty components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bf
bootstrap-formz
Bootstrap form helper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
boo
bootree
A simple solution for displaying check-boxes in hierarchical tree structures (i.e. a Tree View) with Amazing Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cb
checkbox-bootstrap
Checkbox by Gijgo.com is a plug-in for the jQuery Javascript library. It is a very fast and extandable tool, and will add advanced interaction controls to any checkbox. This plugin allows you to create checkboxes using bootstrap or material design styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package