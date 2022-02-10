openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Checkbox Libraries

bt

bootstrap-table

An extended table to integration with some of the most widely used CSS frameworks. (Supports Bootstrap, Semantic UI, Bulma, Material Design, Foundation, Vue.js)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
75.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

awesome-bootstrap-checkbox

✔️Font Awesome Bootstrap Checkboxes & Radios. Pure css way to make inputs look prettier

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
pc

pretty-checkbox

A pure CSS library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
26.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ib

icheck-bootstrap

Pure css checkboxes and radio buttons for Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gij

gijgo

Gijgo is a set of free open source javascript controls distributed under MIT License. All widgets are high performance, built on top of the jQuery JavaScript Library with built-in support for Bootstrap, Material Design and Font Awesome. They are designed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
bt

bootstrap4-toggle

Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bc

bootstrap-checkbox

A checkbox component based on Bootstrap framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
1yr ago
bsb

bootstrap-switch-button

Bootstrap 4 plugin/widget that converts checkboxes into responsive toggles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
418
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tit

titatoggle

Pure css toggle buttons based on the bootstrap checkbox pattern

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
329
Last Commit
3yrs ago
be

bootstrap-extended

BootstrapExtended is a library that extends normal bootstrap with more components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6mos ago
bcx

bootstrap-checkbox-x

An extended checkbox plugin for bootstrap with three states and additional styles.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
cr

checkbox-radio

Custom style checkbox & radio for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tcr

toggle-checkbox-radio

CSS only, bootstrap compatible toggle, checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pcr

@moharram82/pretty-checkbox-rtl

A pure css library to beautify checkbox and radio buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bbo

@bndynet/bbootstrap

🎨 Enhancement based on bootstrap 4 for more pretty components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bf

bootstrap-formz

Bootstrap form helper

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
boo

bootree

A simple solution for displaying check-boxes in hierarchical tree structures (i.e. a Tree View) with Amazing Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
cb

checkbox-bootstrap

Checkbox by Gijgo.com is a plug-in for the jQuery Javascript library. It is a very fast and extandable tool, and will add advanced interaction controls to any checkbox. This plugin allows you to create checkboxes using bootstrap or material design styles.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit