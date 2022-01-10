Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Bootstrap Chart Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@themesberg/volt-bootstrap-5-dashboard
Free and open source Bootstrap 5 Admin Dashboard Template with vanilla Javascript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
@smarthtmlelements/smart-chart
Chart Web Component - Chart Custom Element - Charting - https://www.htmlelements.com/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package