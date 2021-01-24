openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Carousel Libraries

js

jssor-slider

Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@openeuropa/bcl-carousel

Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library

EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
4d ago
btc

bootstrap-touch-carousel

[Not maintained] A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
7yrs ago
bcs

bootstrap-carousel-swipe

Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fbc

flexible-bootstrap-carousel

This plugin makes possible showing different numbers of entities in each item of your Bootstrap carousel depending on the browser's window width.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bcs

bcswipe

Super lightweight jQuery plugin to enable swipe gestures for Bootstrap 3 carousels on iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cj

carousel-js

Easily implement a dynamic carousel using minimal javascript. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
car

@lit-element-bootstrap/carousel

Bootstrap components implements as Web Components with LitElement

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago

accessible-bootstrap-carousel

A modified version of Bootstrap Carousel that a aims to follow WAI guidelines. [W3C WAI Carousels](https://www.w3.org/WAI/tutorials/carousels/)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
bca

bootstrap-carousel-animate

Bootstrap Carousel Animate is an extension to the Carousel plugin of Twitter's Bootstrap toolkit. It provides a jQuery animate fallback for browsers without support for CSS transitions and also adjusts and animates the carousel height for different item heights.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ct

carousel-template

Carousel Bootstrap 4 Slider Template.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bc

bootancy-carousel

this carousel dependent on bootstrap-v4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
cp

carousel-plus

Clean and Responsive Bootstrap 4 slideshow Template.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

bootstrap-carousel-magnolia

A Bootstrap carousel component for Magnolia

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago