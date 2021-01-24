Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Bootstrap Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
js
jssor-slider
Touch swipe image slider/slideshow/gallery/carousel/banner mobile responsive bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
229
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@openeuropa/bcl-carousel
Openeuropa Bootstrap Component Library
Save
EUPL-1.2
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
btc
bootstrap-touch-carousel
[Not maintained] A drop-in perfection for Twitter Bootstrap's Carousel (v3) to enable gestures on touch devices
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcs
bootstrap-carousel-swipe
Adding swipe behavior to Bootstrap's Carousel
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fbc
flexible-bootstrap-carousel
This plugin makes possible showing different numbers of entities in each item of your Bootstrap carousel depending on the browser's window width.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcs
bcswipe
Super lightweight jQuery plugin to enable swipe gestures for Bootstrap 3 carousels on iOS and Android.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cj
carousel-js
Easily implement a dynamic carousel using minimal javascript. Supports Meteor, AngularJS, React, Polymer and any CSS library, e.g. Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
car
@lit-element-bootstrap/carousel
Bootstrap components implements as Web Components with LitElement
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
accessible-bootstrap-carousel
A modified version of Bootstrap Carousel that a aims to follow WAI guidelines. [W3C WAI Carousels](https://www.w3.org/WAI/tutorials/carousels/)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bca
bootstrap-carousel-animate
Bootstrap Carousel Animate is an extension to the Carousel plugin of Twitter's Bootstrap toolkit. It provides a jQuery animate fallback for browsers without support for CSS transitions and also adjusts and animates the carousel height for different item heights.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ct
carousel-template
Carousel Bootstrap 4 Slider Template.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bc
bootancy-carousel
this carousel dependent on bootstrap-v4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
carousel-plus
Clean and Responsive Bootstrap 4 slideshow Template.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-carousel-magnolia
A Bootstrap carousel component for Magnolia
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package