4 Best Bootstrap Calendar Libraries

bootstrap-calendar

Full view calendar with year, month, week and day views based on templates with Twitter Bootstrap.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
18d ago
bootstrap-year-calendar

A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap !

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ax5ui-calendar

Javascript UI Component - Calendar ( Dual, Single Calendar ) - JavaScript Calendar / Bootstrap Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago

bootstrap-ax5calendar

Javascript UI Component - Calendar ( Dual, Single Calendar ) - JavaScript Calendar / Bootstrap Calendar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago