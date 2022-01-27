Categories
4 Best Bootstrap Calendar Libraries
bc
bootstrap-calendar
Full view calendar with year, month, week and day views based on templates with Twitter Bootstrap.
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
byc
bootstrap-year-calendar
A fully customizable year calendar widget, for boostrap !
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-calendar
Javascript UI Component - Calendar ( Dual, Single Calendar ) - JavaScript Calendar / Bootstrap Calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-ax5calendar
Javascript UI Component - Calendar ( Dual, Single Calendar ) - JavaScript Calendar / Bootstrap Calendar
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
