10 Best Bootstrap Button Libraries

bt

bootstrap4-toggle

Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bs

bootstrap-social

👫 Social Sign-In Buttons for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bac

bootstrap-add-clear

bootstrap plugin to add a (x) clear button to your input fields

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bab

bootstrap-arrow-buttons

Arrow-shaped buttons for bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sbc

styled-button-component

The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bdb

bootstrap-directional-buttons

Directional / Arrow buttons for Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bbb

bootstrap-brand-buttons

![Brand buttons for Bootstrap][1]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
bcb

bootstrap-confirm-button

A simple button to confirm tasks, inline and unobtrusive confirm system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
be

bootstrap-essentials

Essential Bootstrap CSS such as margin, padding, off canvas, action button and avatars.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bb

bootstrap4c-buttons

Bootstrap 4 Component - Buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@smarthtmlelements/smart-bootstrap

Material Bootstrap Web Components. Extends Bootstrap with Material and CSS3 Variables

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bootstrap-webcomponents

Gantt Web Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago

bootstrap-btn-outline-rounded

Bootstrap Rounded and Outline Buttons for your next project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago