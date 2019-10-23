Categories
10 Best Bootstrap Button Libraries
bt
bootstrap4-toggle
Bootstrap 4 Switch Button / Toggle
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs
bootstrap-social
👫 Social Sign-In Buttons for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bac
bootstrap-add-clear
bootstrap plugin to add a (x) clear button to your input fields
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bab
bootstrap-arrow-buttons
Arrow-shaped buttons for bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sbc
styled-button-component
The bootstrap components made with styled-components 💅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
185
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bdb
bootstrap-directional-buttons
Directional / Arrow buttons for Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bbb
bootstrap-brand-buttons
![Brand buttons for Bootstrap][1]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bcb
bootstrap-confirm-button
A simple button to confirm tasks, inline and unobtrusive confirm system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
be
bootstrap-essentials
Essential Bootstrap CSS such as margin, padding, off canvas, action button and avatars.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bb
bootstrap4c-buttons
Bootstrap 4 Component - Buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@smarthtmlelements/smart-bootstrap
Material Bootstrap Web Components. Extends Bootstrap with Material and CSS3 Variables
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-webcomponents
Gantt Web Component
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bootstrap-btn-outline-rounded
Bootstrap Rounded and Outline Buttons for your next project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
