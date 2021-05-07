Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Bootstrap Avatar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ba
bootstrap-avatar
Fixed-sized avatar CSS/SCSS for use with Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@vishnucss/avatar
🎨 A simple and minimalist toolkit with modern css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
be
bootstrap-essentials
Essential Bootstrap CSS such as margin, padding, off canvas, action button and avatars.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package