7 Best Bootstrap Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ba
bootstrap-autocomplete
Bootstrap Autocomplete
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
b3t
bootstrap-3-typeahead
The Typeahead plugin from Twitter's Bootstrap 2 ready to use with Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
magicsuggest
Multiple Selection Combo Box using Bootstrap 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
b4a
bootstrap-4-autocomplete
A simple autocomplete/typeahead for Bootstrap 4 and jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ba
bs4-autocomplete
A simple autocomplete/typeahead for Bootstrap 4 and jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lba
loofkid-bootstrap-autocomplete
Bootstrap Autocomplete
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-autocomplete
Javascript UI Component - Input AutoComplete
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
