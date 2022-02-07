openbase logo
10 Best Bootstrap Admin Panel Libraries

admin-lte

AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4

40.4K
31K
7d ago
4.7/ 5
105
gentelella

Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template

20.4K
4.9K
2yrs ago
4.4/ 5
9
material-dashboard

Material Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin

10.1K
567
20d ago
3.3/ 5
3
@adminkit/core

AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5

806
667
10d ago

sleek-dashboard

Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Template and UI Kit

791
200
10mos ago

startbootstrap-sb-admin

A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap

2.9K
569
4mos ago

startbootstrap-sb-admin-2

A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap

9.1K
6.1K
10mos ago

@digitallyhappy/backstrap

Free HTML theme for building modern admin panels.

33
184
2mos ago
vali-admin

Free Bootstrap 4 admin/dashboard template

1.4K
6
2yrs ago
stisla

Free Bootstrap Admin Template

2.8K
87
4mos ago
adminbsb-materialdesign

AdminBSB - Free admin panel that is based on Bootstrap 3.x with Material Design

2.7K
152
3yrs ago

spur-template

A Bootstrap Admin Template

336
121
3yrs ago
bootstrap-admin-layout

A simple Bootstrap 4 admin panel layout component, support mobile client.

1
4
9mos ago
deskapp

DeskApp Admin is a free to use Bootstrap 4 admin template.

432
7
7mos ago
idashboard

Free admin template inspired by iOS design

24
8
2yrs ago
@shirazsoft/adminpack

Free SCSS admin template to make admin panel with bootstrap.

3
3
2yrs ago
materialstrap

Bootstrap meets Google’s Material Design

2
0
2yrs ago