10 Best Bootstrap Admin Panel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
admin-lte
AdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40.4K
Weekly Downloads
31K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
gentelella
Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Dashboard Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
material-dashboard
Material Dashboard - Open Source Bootstrap 5 Material Design Admin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@adminkit/core
AdminKit is a free & open-source HTML dashboard & admin template based on Bootstrap 5
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
806
Weekly Downloads
667
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sleek-dashboard
Sleek Dashboard - Free Bootstrap 4 Admin Template and UI Kit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
791
Weekly Downloads
200
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-sb-admin
A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
569
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
startbootstrap-sb-admin-2
A free, open source, Bootstrap admin theme created by Start Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@digitallyhappy/backstrap
Free HTML theme for building modern admin panels.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
184
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vali-admin
Free Bootstrap 4 admin/dashboard template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
stisla
Free Bootstrap Admin Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
am
adminbsb-materialdesign
AdminBSB - Free admin panel that is based on Bootstrap 3.x with Material Design
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spur-template
A Bootstrap Admin Template
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bal
bootstrap-admin-layout
A simple Bootstrap 4 admin panel layout component, support mobile client.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
des
deskapp
DeskApp Admin is a free to use Bootstrap 4 admin template.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ida
idashboard
Free admin template inspired by iOS design
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adm
@shirazsoft/adminpack
Free SCSS admin template to make admin panel with bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mat
materialstrap
Bootstrap meets Google’s Material Design
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
